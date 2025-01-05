India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards

Golden Globes 2025 Pic/AFP

The 82nd Annual Golden Globes awards are around the corner. The ceremony will be held on January 6 in India. Comedian Nikki Glaser is hosting the evening, which celebrates both film and television. Glaser is set to make history as the first woman to host the Globes solo. Here’s where you can stream it LIVE.

When and where to watch

The Golden Globe Awards are all set to LIVE stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Top nominees for Golden Globes 2025

Jacques Audiard's charming drug cartel musical Emilia Perez has scored 10 nominations. It's up for best motion picture - musical or comedy, director for Audiard, supporting actress for Zoe Saldana and Selena Gomez, actress for Karla Sofia Gascon, screenplay, original score, and more.

Not far behind is Brady Corbet's The Brutalist, a sweeping A24 drama about the trials of a Hungarian architect under the thumb of an enigmatic art patron.

Viola Davis will receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Davis won a Supporting Actress Oscar and a Golden Globe for 2016's Fences. She also has six other Golden Globe noms, most recently for 2022's The Woman King.

India is also eying an award with filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light obtaining two prestigious nominations at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards. The film, which is making waves on the international stage, has been nominated in the Best Director (Motion Picture) category, marking the first time an Indian director has been recognized in this category. The film has also earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language.

Presenters at Golden Globes 2025

As per Deadline, presenters for this year include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auli'i Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O'Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Edgar Ramirez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, Viola Davis and Zoe Kravitz.

(With inputs from Agencies)