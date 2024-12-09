Payal Kapadia has scripted history after being nominated as Best Director for All We Imagine As Light which stars Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam

Hollywood stars Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut announced the nominations for the 82nd Annual Golden Globes on Monday. They presented the nominees for each of the 27 award categories. Ace filmmaker Payal Kapadia, has scripted history after being nominated as Best Director for All We Imagine As Light. Not just that, the film has also been nominated in the Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language category).

Payal Kapadia nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes

Payal Kapadia will be competing alongside Jacques Audiard for Emilia Pérez, Sean Baker for Anora, Edward Berger for Conclave, Brady Corbet for The Brutalist, and Coralie Fargeat for The Substance. This time audience will see Comedian Nikki Glaser as the host for the Golden Globes in January 2025.

Payal Kapadia: The FTII Rebel

For those unversed, Payal Kapadia was branded an anti-national for leading the protest against Gajendra Chauhan's appointment as FTII head back in 2015 when she was a student at the institute. She was at the forefront of the four-month protest with other fellow students of the prestigious institute who boycotted classes while questioning Chauhan's capabilities to hold the office of the chairperson.

Chauhan is a former television actor known for his work on Indian television, especially his portrayal of Yudhishthira in the historical television series Mahabharat (1988–90). He has also had significant roles in a few B-rated movies, and a large number of cameo appearances in other films.

During the protest, Pune Police filed an FIR against Kapadia and 34 other students for holding then FTII director Prashant Pathrabe captive over his decision to consider their incomplete assignments for grading. Her scholarship grant had been slashed too.

About All We Imagine As Light

Starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, the film is an official Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk & Cheese and Another Birth from India. The film follows Prabha, a troubled nurse who receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband, and Anu, her young roommate seeking intimacy with her boyfriend. A trip to a beach town allows them to confront their desires.

Earlier this year, the film won the prestigious Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. It recently won the Best International at the New York Film Critics Circle, as well as the Best International Feature trophy at the reputed Gotham Awards 2024.