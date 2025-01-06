Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted sitting together at the Golden Globes 2025 as Jenner came to support Chalamet for his biggest night; Selena Gomez stunned in a blue outfit

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet, Selena Gomez Pic/X

Listen to this article Golden Globes viral moments! Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's romance, Selena Gomez's kind gesture for wheelchair-bound girl x 00:00

Hollywood's biggest stars gathered at the Beverly Hilton on January 5 for the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards, and can we just say that the evening was loaded with some of the most viral moments that will go down in history. From Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance to Selena Gomez's kind gesture for a wheelchair-bound girl, here are some videos that made it to the top.

Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's romance

Kylie Jenner taking a picture of Timothée Chalamet during the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/D6GAZjYXs4 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2025

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's romance sparked a wave of excitement. The couple, who have kept a relatively low profile since they were first linked in April 2023, were spotted sitting together at the event as Jenner came to support Chalamet for his biggest night. Jenner turned heads in a striking silver gown that featured a daring backless design. Her black hair cascaded in loose curls over her shoulders, complemented by sparkling jewellery. Chalamet looked sharp in a black suit paired with a blue shirt beneath. Chalamet, 29, who is nominated for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in 'A Complete Unknown', smiled and laughed alongside his 27-year-old girlfriend as the evening's festivities unfolded. She also pulled out a disposable camera to take his pictures.

Selena Gomez's kind gesture for wheelchair-bound girl

the way selena skipped some interviews bc she was short on time but still stopped and wanted to take a pic with her pic.twitter.com/GOTLq03e8d — Selena’s Defense Attorney (fan account) (@imthebrownboy) January 6, 2025

Selena Gomez came to the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a gorgeous gown. She stole everyone's attention when she stepped out on the red carpet in a Prada ensemble, paired with Tiffany & Co jewellery. Gomez looked like a Cinderella in her old Hollywood-inspired look. Her gown featured a structured bodice and a multi-layer pleated skirt with a train that she draped over her arm. This time, Selena was nominated not once but twice for her work in both Only Murders in the Building and Emilia Perez. Despite not winning an award, she won hearts with her gesture for a wheelchair-bound girl. Selena skipped her interviews to take a picture with this cute fan.

Sofia Vergara saying ‘Not again’ after Jodie Foster’s win

Sofia Vergara just leapt from her seat and shouted "No, no! Not again! Give me one!" as Jodie Foster got to the stage to accept her Golden Globe lol



(look at her in the bottom-left) pic.twitter.com/6X2txdBvbX — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) January 6, 2025

Jodie Foster won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series for her portrayal of police chief Liz Danvers in the show True Detective: Night Country. The award was presented to her by Seth Rogen and Catherine O'Hara. While accepting the award, Foster said, "The greatest thing about being this age and being in this time is having a community of all these people, especially you, Sofia." On Foster's way up to the stage, Vergara screamed “No! Not again. Give me one!"

Demi Moore’s viral acceptance speech

After this speech… give Demi Moore all the awards pic.twitter.com/QNYbsPBFX4 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) January 6, 2025

Hollywood actress Demi Moore, who made waves for her role in the body horror film The Substance won Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category. Taking to the stage, Demi began her speech by saying, "I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years, and this is the first thing I've ever won as an actor.” Demi was last nominated by the Globes in 1991 for Ghost. "Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me that I was a popcorn actress,” she added.

