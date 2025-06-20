Golden Globes unveils nominations; awards ceremony set for January 11, 2026

The Golden Globes remains the curtain-raiser for major award shows, kicking off 2026 with one of the most exciting ceremonies. Nominations, guidelines, and deadlines were announced on their social media. The season will continue with the Oscars on March 15

Golden Globe Awards. Pic/AFP

The Golden Globe Awards, one of the most anticipated events in the entertainment industry, has officially unveiled its timeline, eligibility rules, and award guidelines for the 83rd annual ceremony, slated to take place on January 11, 2026.

The official social media handle of the Golden Globes has confirmed that the event, hosted by comedian and television personality Nikki Glaser, will be broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

As the Golden Globes retains its traditional role as the curtain raiser for the major awards season leading up to the Academy Awards, the 2026 Golden Globes will mark the start of an exciting awards season with the Oscars to follow on March 15, 2026.

In a bid to reflect the changing landscape of entertainment, the Golden Globes has added a Best Podcast Award to its growing list of categories for the 2026 ceremony.

According to the updated eligibility rules, the top 25 podcasts will be considered for nominations, and the final selection will consist of six final nominees for the category, as per Deadline.

The data and insights company Luminate will play a pivotal role in determining which podcasts will qualify for consideration.

In the past, the Golden Globes have mainly focused on motion picture and television awards, but with the rapidly expanding popularity of podcasts, this new category marks a significant step toward recognising new media in the realm of entertainment.

The eligibility guidelines for this category can be found on the official Golden Globes submission platform.

The 2026 Golden Globes ceremony will follow a detailed and tightly scheduled timeline leading up to the big night. Below is a breakdown of the key dates for submissions, nominations, and voting:

August 1, 2025: Submission website opens for Motion Picture and Television entries for the 2026 Golden Globes.

October 1, 2025: Submission website opens for Podcast entries.

October 31, 2025: Deadline for Motion Picture, Television, and Podcast submissions. All entries must be completed online at the official Golden Globes submission platform.

November 17, 2025: Deadline for Television and Podcast nomination ballots to be sent to all voters.

November 23, 2025: Final date for Television and Podcast press conferences, and final date for programs to be uploaded to the official Golden Globes screening platform.

November 24, 2025, by 5 pm PST: Deadline for the receipt of Television and Podcast nomination ballots.

November 25, 2025: Deadline for Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nomination ballots to be sent to voters.

December 3, 2025: Final date for Motion Picture and Box Office Achievement press conferences, and final date for films to be uploaded to the screening platform.

December 4, 2025, by 5 pm PST: Deadline for the receipt of Motion Picture and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nomination ballots.

December 8, 2025, at 5 am PST: Announcement of nominations for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

December 19, 2025: Final ballots sent to all voters.

January 3, 2026, by 5 pm PST: Deadline for the receipt of final ballots.

January 11, 2026, at 5 pm PST: 83rd Annual Golden Globes ceremony.

The Golden Globe Awards are jointly owned by Penske Media Corporation's Dick Clark Productions and Todd Boehly's Eldridge, two major entities in the entertainment industry.

