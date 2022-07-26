Breaking News
Updated on: 26 July,2022 09:02 AM IST  |  Washington
mid-day online correspondent |

He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes, the actor's spokesperson said

'Goodfellas' actor Paul Sorvino dies at 83

Paul Sorvino


Actor Paul Sorvino, well-known for his role of gangster Paulie Cicero in the classic mob movie, 'Goodfellas' has died at the age of 83, a spokesperson for the actor said on Monday. Sorvino worked in film, television, and on stage for over 50 years. He is also known for portraying police sergeant Phil Cerreta on the TV series 'Law & Order' in the 1990s. He died at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, of natural causes, the spokesperson said.

Also Read: 'Goodfellas' actor Ray Liotta dies in his sleep at 67

Sorvino's wife Dee Dee Sorvino took to Twitter and wrote, "I am completely devastated. The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken."


Sorvino had three children, including actor Mira Sorvino. On Monday, Mira Sorvino said "my heart is rent asunder" by her father's death. "A life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over," she wrote on Twitter. "He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I'm sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend."

Born in Brooklyn in 1939, Sorvino studied music and originally wanted to become an opera singer before he turned to acting. His long career included roles in Broadway play "That Championship Season" and a 1982 film adaptation. Other movie credits included "Dick Tracy," "Reds" and "Nixon," in which he played Secretary of State Henry Kissinger.

At the age of 50, he was chosen to play the role of Cicero based on real-life mobster Paul Vario in the film directed by Martin Scorsese. 

 

