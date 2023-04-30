Google Doodle celebrates 36th anniversary of Alan Rickman's iconic Broadway performance

Google Doodle commemorated the early career success of the late Alan Rickman, who became an iconic figure for his portrayal of Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films

Google Doodle celebrates Alan Rickman's Broadway performances

Today Google Doodle celebrates Alan Rickman, the beloved English actor who left an indelible mark in the entertainment industry with his deep, magnetic voice and charismatic performances in films like 'Harry Potter' and 'Die Hard'. On this day in 1987, he starred in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses', a Broadway play that proved to be a crucial milestone in his career, effectively launching him into stardom.

Alan Rickman is known for his unforgettable roles in Hollywood, and his anti-hero characters have earned him a special place in the hearts of movie-goers. However, before he became famous for his portrayal of Professor Snape in the Harry Potter series, he played the role of Le Vicomte de Valmont in the play Les Liaisons Dangereuses, which was instrumental in launching his career in his initial phase.

Alan Rickman was born on February 21, 1946 and developed an interest in different art forms, including painting and acting, from a young age. He studied graphic design at Chelsea College of Art and Design and the Royal College of Art, and later decided to seriously pursue acting. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company and acted in The Tempest and Love’s Labour’s Lost, before landing the role of Le Vicomte de Valmont in Les Liaisons Dangereuses.

His performance in the play earned him significant recognition, and he also received a Tony nomination for his portrayal. This led to him getting different film offers, and he rose to fame with his anti-hero roles in films like Die Hard and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. He also starred in Sense and Sensibility and Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny.

However, it was his role as Severus Snape in the Harry Potter series that made him an international sensation. His cold look and decisive demeanor perfectly suited the character, and his portrayal of the professor earned him immense praise from fans and critics alike. He played the role with immense conviction in all eight films of the series, and will always be remembered for bringing the character of Snape to life on screen.

Aside from his acting career, Alan Rickman was also known for his philanthropy and kind-sensitive nature off-screen. After fighting long time with Terminal Cancer. he passed away on January 14, 2016, leaving behind a legacy of unforgettable performances that will be cherished by movie-goers for generations to come.