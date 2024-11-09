Breaking News
Grammy Awards 2025: With 11 nods, Beyonce becomes the most nominated artist in history

Updated on: 09 November,2024 10:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album 'Cowboy Carter', which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year

The Recording Academy has announced the nominations for the 67th Grammy Awards, putting the spotlight on top artists including Beyonce and Taylor Swift.


Beyonce leads the pack with 11 nominations for her genre-blending album 'Cowboy Carter', which is set to compete in major categories including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, according to Variety.


Beyonce, who already holds the record for the most Grammy wins by any artist, has secured nominations in pop, rap, country, and Americana categories.


Other major contenders include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each with seven nominations. Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Taylor Swift follow closely with six nominations each.

Here are the nominees for the big four categories:

Album of the Year

1. Andre 3000 - New Blue Sun

2. Beyonce - Cowboy Carter

3. Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft

4. Chappell Roan - The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

5. Charli XCX - Brat

6. Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

7. Sabrina Carpenter - Short N' Sweet

8. Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record of the Year

1. The Beatles - "Now and Then"

2. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"

3. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

4. Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

5. Charli XCX - "360"

6. Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

7. Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

8. Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)"

Song of the Year

1. Beyonce - "Texas Hold 'Em"

2. Billie Eilish - "Birds of a Feather"

3. Bruno Mars & Lady Gaga - "Die with a Smile"

4. Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

5. Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"

6. Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

7. Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

8. Taylor Swift - "Fortnight (ft. Post Malone)"

Best New Artist

1. Benson Boone

2. Chappell Roan

3. Doechii

4. Khruangbin

5. Raye

6. Sabrina Carpenter

7. Shaboozey

8. Teddy Swims

The 67th Grammy Awards will take place on February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, honouring music released between September 16, 2023, and August 30, 2024. 

