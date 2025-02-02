GRAMMYs 2025: Just hours before the live stream begins, here's everything you need to know about the ceremony and the Indian nominations this year.

GRAMMY 2025 is all set to live stream in India on February 3, Monday, from 6:30 AM to 10:00 AM on Disney Plus Hotstar, and this year, many Indians have been nominated in several categories. Just hours before the live stream begins, here's everything you need to know about the ceremony and the Indian nominations this year.

What's impressive about this year’s GRAMMY

This year’s GRAMMY Awards have decided to support wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy and MusiCares have decided to donate about dollar 1 million while also aiming to raise over dollar 3.2 million to assist music professionals affected by recent disasters.

Who will host the GRAMMY awards

South African comedian Trevor Noah is set to return as the host of the 2025 Grammys. Noah is credited as a producer of the Grammys show and has earned three Emmy nominations for the music event. He has been nominated for the Best Comedy Album Grammy three times.

What to expect from the grand ceremony?

This year, everyone can expect several performances from a diverse group of artists. Pop icons like Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Shakira, Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Shaboozey, and Teddy Swims are a few of the stars expected to perform on the grand night.

Indian Artists Nominated for Grammys 2025

This year, several artists have been nominated for the 2025 Grammy Awards, and among them are a few past winners like Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar. Here's a look at the Indians who got recognition this year:

Ricky Kej has been nominated for this year’s Grammy. He first won a Grammy in 2015 for Winds of Samsara with Wouter Kellerman, claimed his second award in 2022 for Divine Tides, and earned his third Grammy in 2023.

Varijashree Venugopal earned her first GRAMMY nomination this year. She has gained recognition for her innovative “Carnatic Scat Singing.”

Radhika Vekaria received a nomination in 2024 for Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album for Warriors of Light.

Chandrika Tandon, an Indian-American musician and businesswoman, also received a nomination.

Meanwhile, another first-time nominee is Mumbai-born composer and guitarist Noshir Mody.