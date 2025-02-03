Breaking News
Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter beats Taylor Swift, Beyonce becomes first Black woman to win for country music album

Updated on: 03 February,2025 09:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter won her first-ever award in the Best Pop Vocal Album category where Taylor Swift was also nominated

Sabrina Carpenter and Beyonce

The much-awaited Grammy Awards featured a big moment for singer and actor Sabrina Carpenter, as she won her first-ever Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n' Sweet. The singer was nominated in the category alongside major artists such as Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift. Carpenter previously served as the opening act for Swift's Eras Tour, performing alongside her in Latin America, Asia, and Australia.


Sabrina Carpenter wins first Emmy


"I'm still out of breath from the performance," Carpenter said to start her speech. She went on to thank her family and producers, keeping her acceptance speech 'short and sweet'. Before winning the award, Carpenter delivered an energetic and theatrical performance of her hit songs 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please'. Her stage act featured dance sequences and multiple outfit changes. She has also been nominated under the Best New Artist category but lost the award to Chappell Roan. 


Beyonce creates history at Grammys

Beyonce led the nominations this year with 11 nods. The singer continued to make history, this time by becoming the first Black woman to win a Grammy in the country music category in half a century. The cultural icon took home the Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Miley Cyrus on the song "II MOST WANTED."

Beyonce entered the 2025 Grammy Awards evening with 11 nominations, including nods for Album of the Year and Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter. Her hit song 'Texas Hold 'Em' was also nominated in multiple categories, including Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Country Song.

Her win in the country category is historic as it breaks a 50-year-long barrier, making Beyonce the first Black woman to earn a country Grammy. The previous record holder for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group was The Pointer Sisters in 1975.

At the premiere ceremony, Beyonce also took home her first award of the evening, bringing her total Grammy wins to 33. Already the most-awarded Grammy artist in history, she previously surpassed conductor Georg Solti in 2023, making her the all-time leader in Grammy wins with 32, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards are being hosted by Trevor Noah, and streaming live on Sunday (early Monday morning in India) from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, with the premiere ceremony streaming earlier on YouTube via the Recording Academy's channel. For the Indian audience, the Grammy 2025 will stream live exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(with inputs from ANI)

