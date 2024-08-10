Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Paris Olympics closing ceremony Billie Eilish Snoop Dogg Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform

Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform?

Updated on: 10 August,2024 01:30 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

The three artistes will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances. Producer Ben Winston is collaborating with French producers for the closing ceremony

Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg. Pics/AFP

Music icons Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to perform in the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, according to sources. 


The three artistes will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances. Producer Ben Winston is collaborating with French producers for the closing ceremony. Tensions are high around live music events this week after authorities in Austria thwarted a terrorist attack plot during singer Taylor Swift’s performance in Vienna with her The Eras Tour. Two high-ranking individuals familiar with the planning for the surprise LA concert stunt said security and crowd control have been a point of concern for local officials even before the news from Vienna. Representatives for the Olympics and the musical artistes declined to comment.



At the closing ceremony, the musical performances from LA are expected to follow a much-hyped stunt from Tom Cruise. Cruise will jump on his motorcycle for an average day of death-defying tricks in France, before tossing to a prerecorded package that will see him parachute down next to the iconic Hollywood sign. At the end of Sunday’s ceremony, LA Mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic Torch and bring it back as she returns from Paris.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

