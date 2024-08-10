The three artistes will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances. Producer Ben Winston is collaborating with French producers for the closing ceremony

Billie Eilish and Snoop Dogg. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Paris Olympics closing ceremony: Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform? x 00:00

Music icons Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to perform in the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, according to sources.

The three artistes will be seen from Los Angeles in a mix of pre-taped and live performances. Producer Ben Winston is collaborating with French producers for the closing ceremony. Tensions are high around live music events this week after authorities in Austria thwarted a terrorist attack plot during singer Taylor Swift’s performance in Vienna with her The Eras Tour. Two high-ranking individuals familiar with the planning for the surprise LA concert stunt said security and crowd control have been a point of concern for local officials even before the news from Vienna. Representatives for the Olympics and the musical artistes declined to comment.

At the closing ceremony, the musical performances from LA are expected to follow a much-hyped stunt from Tom Cruise. Cruise will jump on his motorcycle for an average day of death-defying tricks in France, before tossing to a prerecorded package that will see him parachute down next to the iconic Hollywood sign. At the end of Sunday’s ceremony, LA Mayor Karen Bass will accept the Olympic Torch and bring it back as she returns from Paris.

