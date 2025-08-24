Alongside the images, Hailey wrote, "1 year of you, my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified"

It's a day full of love and celebrations in the Bieber family as singer Justin and Hailey celebrate their little guy, Jack Blues, turning one!

Hailey, who often shares glimpses of family time on Instagram, posted adorable photos with her baby boy to mark the special day. In one picture, she is seen lifting Jack with a big smile, while another shows her gently kissing his forehead.

Alongside the images, Hailey wrote, "1 year of you, my beautiful boy. Happy 1st Birthday Jack Blues, you are joy personified."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018 and renewed their vows in Hawaii six years later, welcomed Jack in August 2024. They had earlier announced the pregnancy in May of the same year. Since then, the proud parents have offered fans a peek into their growing family life.

Hailey has been open about her journey into motherhood, often sharing special moments with her son. Back in June, when Jack turned 10 months old, she posted a throwback photo from her pregnancy, recalling the early days before his arrival.

In the picture, Hailey is seen standing beside a pink cabinet, wearing a soft blush-pink, body-hugging gown that highlights her baby bump. She's glowing with a soft smile, gently cradling her stomach, and looking peaceful and happy.

Along with the picture, Hailey added a caption that read, "June 22, 2024 - now my baby is 10 months old."

Justin, too, has embraced fatherhood, giving fans sweet glimpses of his time with Jack. The singer often shares posts that show his bond with his son, which are met with love and excitement from fans around the world.

