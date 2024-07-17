Breaking News
Halle Berry exits Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair' starring Kim Kardashian

Updated on: 17 July,2024 10:42 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

Written and executive produced by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, 'All's Fair' is set at an all-female law firm

Halle Berry exits Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair' starring Kim Kardashian

Halle Berry. Pic/AFP

Halle Berry exits Ryan Murphy's legal drama 'All's Fair' starring Kim Kardashian
Oscar and Emmy winner Halle Berry is no longer part of the legal drama 'All's Fair', according to Deadline.


This news came a week after Disney streamers shared the update that Berry and Glenn Close were joining the project as leads opposite Kardashian and executive producers alongside the SKIMS mogul and Murphy.


Written and executive produced by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, 'All's Fair' is set at an all-female law firm.


'All's Fair' marks the first series for Murphy under his new deal at Disney, with 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, producing in association with Ryan Murphy Television.

20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios, is producing in association with Ryan Murphy Television. While Baitz, Baken, Jamie Pachino, Laura Greene and Richard Levine are executive producers alongside Murphy, Kardashian, Close through her Trillium Productions banner.

Kris Jenner, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun and Scott Robertson also EP Murphy is also set to direct.

Berry is an Academy Award-winning actress who took home Oscar gold for her performance in Monster's Ball (2001) becoming the first, and only, African American woman to receive the accolade in the category of Best Actress. She also won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Miniseries or A Movie in 2000 for her portrayal of the titular character in HBO's Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.

Berry will be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in Netflix's action thriller The Union releasing on August 16, according to Deadline.

