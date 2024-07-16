Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were all smiles while serving khichdi and other delicacies to the children at Iskcon temple.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Pic/Instagram

Reality television stars Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian took a break from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding to serve food to children at Iskcon temple in Mumbai’s Juhu. They were accompanied by popular spiritual influencer and motivational speaker Jay Shetty.

Kim wore a red bodycon dress and layered it with a pink and orange dupatta, while Khloe looked stunning in a white bodycon dress with a white and blue sheet dupatta. Both sisters accessorized their hair with flowers and were all smiles while serving khichdi and other delicacies to the children, who sat in the temple’s hallway in an organised manner.

Khloe also shared a picture of a sack of orchids and marigold flowers, hinting at the source of their hair accessories.

Jay and his wife Radhi Shetty were also spotted at the Ambani wedding festivities.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian displayed fashion goals at the wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Ambani. Notably, the stars chose to wear ensembles by Indian designers for all the functions.

Kim had a memorable meeting with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she shared delightfully on her social media. In the caption, she described Aishwarya as a "queen". She also met with other several Indian stars at the wedding celebrations including Ranveer Singh.

Kim also uploaded a picture of Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, welcoming her and Khloe into the wedding hall. "Kim and Khloe take India," she posted alongside a series of pictures with her sister

Earlier on Sunday both sisters were bidding goodbye to Mumbai. Flanked by their staff, security detail, and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, as per the viral videos.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

