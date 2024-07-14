Kim Kardashian wore her clear Pleaser shoes with a high platform and no heels. She had previously flaunted them at the Met Gala 2024.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian transformed into Disney Princess - Jasmine but in a red ensemble for the ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta couture, Kim accessorized her look with emeralds by American jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. However, what grabbed attention was her footwear for the occasion.

Kim re-wore her clear Pleaser shoes with a high platform and no heels. She had previously flaunted them at the Met Gala 2024. Kim was seen in a sheer Margiela by John Galliano dress with a lace train featuring leaves and floral accents. Though her icy bleach-blonde hair perfectly accented the silver in her dress, she played down the rest by wearing natural waves and subtle makeup, including a shimmery silver eyeshadow. She also bundled up with a simple gray shawl. The highlight of her outfit was her silver corset, giving her a drastically tiny waist. However, she opted for these shoes sans any heels to avoid them poking through her dress.

Previously Kim turned heads in a custom Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. She chose a shimmery red saree by Manish Malhotra at the wedding, teamed with a matching bralette blouse. Tassel detailing at the hemline of the midriff-baring blouse elevated her outfit.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony was attended by several celebrities and eminent personalities. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, veteran actor Jeetendra, actor Tusshar Kapoor film producer Ekta Kapoor, and Janhvi Kapoor were among B-town celebs graced the ceremony. Shanaya Kapoor, Disha Paatani, Sachin Tendulkar and Sania Mirza, Rajinikanth, Rashmika Mandanna, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were among those present.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.

The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.

