Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian have shared their gorgeous looks for the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Kim and Khloe Kardashian chose Indian wear for Anant Ambani's wedding

Listen to this article Kim Kardashian in glittery red lehenga-saree, Khloe Kardashian dazzles in gold at Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding x 00:00

American reality stars and entrepreneurs Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian have made their maiden trip to India to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The sisters are also filming for their Hulu show, The Kardashians, while they enjoy the wedding and the India experience.

They seem to be embracing Indian culture to the fullest while they are here. For the Radhika-Anant Ambani wedding, both Kim and Khloe dressed up in traditional Indian wear, albeit with a fashionable twist. Kim opted for a red glittery lehenga-saree, while Khole wore one in beige and gold. Both are said to be custom Manish Malhotra designs. The reality stars have added their own style to the Indian wear, keeping it stunning and fashion forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video of Kim Kardashian and Khloe leaving their hotel and making their way to the Jio World Convention Centre was shared by the paparazzi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Kim and Khloe shared videos of their look just before leaving for the venue. According to reports, celebrity stylist Dani Levi styled Kim in a custom red lehenga-saree, paired with MM’s high-end jewellery. Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian dressed up in a beige and golden embellished lehenga-saree custom-designed by Malhotra, teamed with Manish Malhotra High Jewellery’s Imperial Heirlooms.

In her Insta story, Kim wrote, "Had to screengrab our video because we're just so happy to be lucky enough to travel the world together. And duh were filming The Kardashians too so you guys can see Kim and Khloe take India."

Kim and Khloe Kardashian in India

Kim and Khloe Kardashian touched down in Mumbai last night for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. On Friday, they took a rickshaw ride through rainy streets of Mumbai. Khloe shared the video on Instagram.

Their Instagram stories provided a glimpse of their luxurious stay and their excitement for the wedding at the Jio World Convention Centre. Anant and Radhika's wedding, held on July 12, attracted numerous celebrities and high-profile guests from around the world.