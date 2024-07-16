Kim Kardashian shares photo with Lord Ganesha idol as prop, deletes after receiving flak

Eagle-eyed netizens noticed that one of the pictures in Kim Kardashian’s post included her using a Lord Ganesha idol as a prop

Kim Kardashian Pic/Instagram

Reality television star Kim Kardashian shared a fresh set of pictures from Anant-Radhika Ambani’s wedding festivities after returning to the US. Kim posted multiple frames wearing a white and golden Manish Malhotra saree with an off-shoulder blouse. “Diamonds and Pearls for the Ambani wedding,” wrote Kim.

However, eagle-eyed netizens noticed that one of the pictures in Kim’s post included her using a Lord Ganesha idol as a prop, which she immediately deleted upon receiving flak. However, it went viral on Reddit, inviting reactions on the public forum.

One user wrote, "Guess what she doesn’t even care about the Indian audience lol, she got money attending the wedding, and that’s it."

"This better not get viral warna behen ko bht hate milegi," added another.

Another user commented, "Lol she doesn't care why would she? She's there due to a contract she's got no desire to respect Indian culture or learn about it”

Kim Kardashian displayed fashion goals at the wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Ambani. Notably, the star chose to wear ensembles by Indian designers for all the functions. Kim had a memorable meeting with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she shared delightfully on her social media. In the caption, she described Aishwarya as a "queen". She also met with other several Indian stars at the wedding celebrations including Ranveer Singh. Kim was accompanied by her sister Khloe Kardashian during her first visit to India.

Kim also uploaded a picture of Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, welcoming her and Khloe into the wedding hall. "Kim and Khloe take India," she posted alongside a series of pictures with her sister

Earlier on Sunday both sisters were bidding goodbye to Mumbai. Flanked by their staff, security detail, and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, as per the viral videos.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI)