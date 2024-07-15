Kim Kardashian changed into a Princess Jasmine-inspired red attire decked with emerald jewels on Day 2 of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities.

Kim Kardashian Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Kim Kardashian says ‘India has my heart’, poses with lavish food spread at Anant-Radhika's wedding festivities x 00:00

Global sensation and reality television star Kim Kardashian displayed fashion goals at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Notably, the star chose to wear ensembles by Indian designers for all the functions. After making a stylish appearance in Manish Malhotra's red saree on the wedding day of Anant and Radhika and Tarun Tahiliani's lehenga at the couple's Aashirwad ceremony, Kim then changed into a Princess Jasmine-inspired red attire decked with emerald jewels on Day 2.

Created by Gaurav Gupta, the three-piece creation featured a structured bralette-style blouse with a halter neckline. Kim dropped inside pictures featuring the ensemble as well as some photos of the lavish food spread at the venue and a cute pose alongside Isha Ambani Piramal. She captioned the post, “India has my heart.”

Kim also had a memorable meeting with Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which she shared delightfully on her social media. In the caption, she described Aishwarya as a "queen". She also met with other several Indian stars at the wedding celebrations including Ranveer Singh. Kim was accompanied by her sister Khloe Kardashian during her first visit to India.

Kim also uploaded a picture of Nita Ambani, the mother of the groom, welcoming her and Khloe into the wedding hall. "Kim and Khloe take India," she posted alongside a series of pictures with her sister

Earlier on Sunday both sisters were bidding goodbye to Mumbai. Flanked by their staff, security detail, and production crew, Khloe exited the hotel first, closely followed by Kim who carried her phone and laptop clutched in her left hand, as per the viral videos.

International figures such as singer Justin Bieber, WWE champion John Cena, Former UK prime minister Tony Blair, and rapper Rema among others also attended the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

(With inputs from ANI)