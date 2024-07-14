Kim Kardashian refers to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as 'Queen', clicks a selfie at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Turns out global sensation Kim Kardashian is a fan of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The former met the Indian beauty at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

International star Kim Kardashian, who arrived in Mumbai with her sister Khloe Kardashian to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, shared a delightful moment with Indian beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Kim dropped a selfie with the 'Devdas' actress. The picture captured Kim and Aishwarya posing happily for the camera.

Kim and Khloe also took to their respective Instagram feed to share their memories from their two day trip to India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

Kim transformed into Disney Princess - Jasmine but in a red ensemble for the ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Wearing a custom Gaurav Gupta couture, Kim accessorized her look with emeralds by American jewelry designer Lorraine Schwartz. However, what grabbed attention was her footwear for the occasion. Kim re-wore her clear Pleaser shoes with a high platform and no heels. She had previously flaunted them at the Met Gala 2024.



Previously Kim turned heads in a custom Tarun Tahiliani ensemble. She chose a shimmery red saree by Manish Malhotra at the wedding, teamed with a matching bralette blouse. Tassel detailing at the hemline of the midriff-baring blouse elevated her outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant exchanged vows in a spectacular wedding ceremony attended by a host of international celebrities and high-profile guests from various fields on July 12.The wedding ceremony, attended by a star-studded guest list from Bollywood, business, and politics, featured luminaries like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian, among others. The wedding celebration of Radhika and Anant Ambani took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

After the wedding ceremony on July 12, the family hosted the Shubh Ashirvad ceremony on Saturday. The Day 2 event was also attended by politcians like PM Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu and Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan. The celebrations continue with 'Mangal Utsav,' the wedding reception on July 14.