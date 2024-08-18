Halle Berry, who famously donned the feline suit in the 2004 film 'Catwoman' directed by Pitof, expressed a willingness to revisit the character--under one condition

Halle Berry. Pic/AFP

Actor Halle Berry has dropped a tantalizing hint about her potential return to the role of Catwoman.

The actress, who famously donned the feline suit in the 2004 film directed by Pitof, expressed a willingness to revisit the character--under one condition.

According to Deadline, 'The Union' actor was asked by Jimmy Fallon on his show, about the prospect of reprising her Catwoman role.

With a smile, Berry responded, "Maybe, if I could direct it."

This playful hint has fans buzzing with excitement at the thought of Berry taking on both the iconic role and a creative lead.

Reflecting on the film's 20th anniversary, Berry recalled her fondness for 'Catwoman', despite its initial critical reception.

"I loved it," she said, though she noted that critics had largely dismissed the film.

However, Berry finds solace in the film's resurgence among younger audiences.

"What I'm happy about is... the children have found it now on the internet," she revealed, adding, "The kids love it. So it's so vindicating because now they're saying, 'It's cool,' and 'What the heck was everybody's problem with it?' So, I'm like, 'I'm so brat now.'"

The film, penned by John Rogers, John Brancato, and Michael Ferris, and based on a story by Theresa Rebeck, starred Berry alongside Benjamin Bratt, Lambert Wilson, Frances Conroy, Alex Borstein, and Sharon Stone.

Despite a hefty USD 100 million budget, 'Catwoman' earned USD 82.4 million globally and faced a critical drubbing, winning several Razzie Awards in 2005, including Worst Picture, Worst Director, and Worst Screenplay, according to Deadline.

Berry herself was awarded the Razzie for Worst Actress but turned up at the ceremony to accept it with humour, according to Deadline.

