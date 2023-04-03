Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr! 6 lesser known facts about Iron-Man

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr., famously known as 'Iron-Man' turns 58 on April 4. From On this occasion, let us have a look at the lesser known facts about the actor

Pic/Robert Downey Jr's Instagram

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr, famously known as 'Iron-Man' turns 58 on April 4. From On this occasion, let us have a look at the lesser known facts about the actor.

1) It is no surprise that Robert Downey Jr is an actor as he comes from a line of actors. His father, Robert Downey Sr is a well known actor and film-maker while his mother, Elsie Ann Ford was also an actor.

2) Robert started his acting career pretty early on, working as a child actor in the his father's movie 'Pound' (1970) in which he played the role of 'Puppy'

3) Robert Downey Jr is a trained martial artist. He is a black belt in Wing Chun kung fu, a Chinese martial art. He started training in martial arts when he was in his early 20s and has continued to practice ever since.

Also read: Birthday Special: Dialogues by our favorite Robert Downey Jr.

4) Robert is not only an actor but also a talented musician. He sings and plays the guitar, piano, and drums. He has even released his own album, "The Futurist," which he wrote and produced himself. The album contains eight pop ballads and two covers.

5) Robert Downey Jr has struggled with drug addiction. He has been in and out of rehab several times and has had multiple run-ins with the law. In a new documentary titled 'Sr.', Robert puts the spotlight on his filmmaker father and his father's role in his dismal upbringing. The film includes a clip from an old interview, thought to have taken place in the 1990s, in which Downey Sr. realized he made "a terrible, stupid mistake" by introducing his son to drugs at age six.

6)Robert Downey Jr is a philanthropist and has been a part of numerous charitable causes. He has worked with organizations such as the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Stand Up to Cancer, and the Motion Picture & Television Fund.