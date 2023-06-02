The fifth in the series, 'Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny' will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu on June 29

Indiana Jones

Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to release in India on June 29, a day before USA release

Big news for movie fans across India, as the much awaited action adventure ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to release across cinemas a day prior to US markets! Indian fans will be one of the first to experience the thrill of a lifetime on the big screen as Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist for the big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure.

Sharing the exciting update, Disney Films India took to their Instagram feed and wrote, "This is what you’ve been waiting for India! Brace yourselves for one last adventure of history’s greatest hero. #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny hits the screens in India a day before worldwide release. Only in cinemas June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walt Disney Studios India (@disneyfilmsindia)

Starring along with Harrison Ford is John Rhys-Davies, who is reprising the role of Sallah, last seen in 1989's 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', as well as new additions like Mikkelsen, Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Rene Wilson and Toby Jones. Waller-Bridge, the Emmy-winning creator and star of Prime Video's 'Fleabag', is also making a first appearance in the franchise as Indy's goddaughter Helena, who composer Williams has described as "an adventuress, and also a femme fatale."

Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers.

'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny' will be released in theatres on June 29 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is not the first American film to have an early release just for Indian market. With a growing popularity among established franchise such as Indiana Jones, Marvel and DC films, the makers of such films are opting an early release in the country. Recently, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse was released in India. The film hit the theatres in India on June 1 and in USA and other countries on June 2.