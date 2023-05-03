Harvey Weinstein hires Bill Cosby's attorney to get conviction overturned

The attorney, according to 'Variety', has become known for defending some of the most high-profile men accused throughout the #MeToo movement

Harvey Weinstein. Pic/AFP

After his second conviction, former entertainment mogul Harvey Weinstein has hired a new legal team to handle his Los Angeles appeal, after he was found guilty by a jury of sexual assault and rape with a judge sentencing him to 16 years, reports 'Variety'.

Weinstein has hired California-based attorney Michael Freedman, who will work alongside Jennifer Bonjean, the criminal defence attorney who got Bill Cosby's conviction overturned. Bonjean will act as Weinstein's lead counsel for his West Coast appeal.

The attorney, according to 'Variety', has become known for defending some of the most high-profile men accused throughout the #MeToo movement.

In addition to representing Cosby on his appeal before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, which resulted in him being freed from prison, she was rapper R. Kelly's lead attorney during his criminal trial in Chicago. She also represented Nxivm sex cult leader Keith Raniere.

Weinstein's new legal team will also represent him in his civil case against Jane Doe #1, a European model, who after the trial publicly revealed her identity as Evgeniya Chernyshova, adds 'Variety'.

Her testimony, where she alleged that Weinstein raped and sexually assaulted her in 2013, led to the former studio mogul's conviction in Los Angeles.

After the trial, Chernyshova filed a civil suit against Weinstein for rape, seeking compensation for physical and mental pain and suffering, loss of earnings, and the cost of medical and psychological treatment.

