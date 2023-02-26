Breaking News
Maharashtra: Two Olive Ridley turtles get satellite-tagged at Guhagar
Mumbai: Student to sit for SSC exams after residence proof fiasco
Mumbai: Demolition work of Andheri's Gokhale bridge resumes
Activists stir against Uran mangrove being converted to a parking lot
Mumbai: GT Hospital trans ward lies empty

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Paris Hilton says Harvey Weinstein yelled at her

Paris Hilton says Harvey Weinstein yelled at her

Updated on: 26 February,2023 08:34 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

“I was at lunch and he came up to the table and said, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I want to be in a movie. I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. He said, ‘You can come up to my room and read scripts’ but I just didn’t want to go, so I never went”

Paris Hilton says Harvey Weinstein yelled at her

Paris Hilton


Socialite Paris Hilton shared that she had an unsavoury incident with producer Harvey Weinstein at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival when she was only 19 years old. Hilton was at the festival, which Weinstein was hosting that year. 


“I was at lunch and he came up to the table and said, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I want to be in a movie. I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. He said, ‘You can come up to my room and read scripts’ but I just didn’t want to go, so I never went.” 



Also Read: Paris Hilton reveals traumatizing sexual experiences made her believe she was asexual


Hilton said Weinstein got aggressive with her at the gala the next evening. She said that he followed her to the bathroom and yelled at her. “It scared and freaked me out.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Paris Hilton harvey weinstein hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK