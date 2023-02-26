Paris Hilton says Harvey Weinstein yelled at her

“I was at lunch and he came up to the table and said, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I want to be in a movie. I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. He said, ‘You can come up to my room and read scripts’ but I just didn’t want to go, so I never went”

Paris Hilton

Socialite Paris Hilton shared that she had an unsavoury incident with producer Harvey Weinstein at the 2000 Cannes Film Festival when she was only 19 years old. Hilton was at the festival, which Weinstein was hosting that year.

“I was at lunch and he came up to the table and said, ‘Oh, you want to be an actress?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I want to be in a movie. I was a teenager, so I was impressed by him. He said, ‘You can come up to my room and read scripts’ but I just didn’t want to go, so I never went.”

Also Read: Paris Hilton reveals traumatizing sexual experiences made her believe she was asexual

Hilton said Weinstein got aggressive with her at the gala the next evening. She said that he followed her to the bathroom and yelled at her. “It scared and freaked me out.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever