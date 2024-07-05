In a delightful and unexpected crossover of pop culture and sports, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently engaged in an interview where they shared their enthusiasm for cricket

Hugh Jackman and Rohit Sharma

The hilarious and much-anticipated duo of Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are set to premiere in Deadpool & Wolverine on 26th July, an eagerly awaited superhero film from Marvel Studios.

In a delightful and unexpected crossover of pop culture and sports, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds recently engaged in an interview where they shared their enthusiasm for cricket. The actors were asked about their favourite cricketers from Team India. Hugh Jackman, known for his passionate support of Australian cricket, surprised many by naming Rohit Sharma as his favourite.

“HE WAS A BEAST!” - Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman said revealing his obsession for Cricket and calling Indian Cricket Captain Rohit Sharma his favourite cricketer!

Jackman praised Sharma, calling him ‘a beast’ and lauding his exceptional skills and leadership that helped bring the cup back to India. This interaction not only showcased the actors' diverse interests but also highlighted the universal appeal of cricket, transcending geographical boundaries and resonating with fans around the world.

The fan craze for the action entertainer of the year Deadpool & Wolverine is at an unprecedented peak!

Hugh Jackman on his love for Marvel head

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has reminisced about how kindly Marvel head Kevin Feige treated him after his “underwhelming” audition for the superhero Wolverine. Jackman told Entertainment Weekly that he was utterly convinced he had blown his audition for the role in 2000’s X-Men film.

The Marvel Studios head honcho Feige was then a producer’s assistant. He invited Jackman to dinner with him and the screenwriter, and drove Jackman to the airport after.“I said, Kevin, we all know I’m not getting the part. You don’t have to do dinner. But no, he sat in there and had a steak dinner with me and then drove me to the airport. I’ll never forget it. That was the nicest thing. I thought, I’ll never see him again.”

Jackman ended up as Wolverine, playing the character nine times ahead of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Hollywood star gained the spotlight as Wolverine in the X-Men film series, which got him a Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” until 2022.

Deadpool & Wolverine brings Jackman alongside Ryan Reynolds in Disney’s first R-rated film and is tracking to open to $165 million over its July 26-28 weekend.

(With inputs from Agencies)