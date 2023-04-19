Breaking News
Maharashtra: Forest department rescues Small Indian Civet from Netvad village
Covid-19: Maharashtra reports 1,100 new cases, four deaths
BEST asks advertising agency to ensure reflective tapes on its buses are visible
With cases rising, Maharashtra govt activates 25 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals
NCP accuses BJP of fuelling speculation on Ajit Pawar's next political move
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Heavy Metal band Metallica releases first album since 2016 72 Seasons

Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 - '72 Seasons'

Updated on: 19 April,2023 08:24 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and 'Nothing Else Matters'. The new album is titled '72 Seasons'

Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 - '72 Seasons'

Pic/ Metallica's Instagram

Listen to this article
Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 - '72 Seasons'
x
00:00

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and 'Nothing Else Matters'. The new album is titled '72 Seasons'. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track '72 Seasons' is the heavy metal band's first full length collection of new material since 2016's 'Hardwired... To Self-Destruct'.


The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos. '72 Seasons' has been released under the home label of Metallica - Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as 'If Darkness Had a Son', 'Screaming Suicide' and first single 'Lux Aterna'. The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.



Also read: Aaron Carter accidentally drowned after taking drugs, autopsy reveals 5 months after singer's death


The heavy metal band Metallica was formed in 1981. The band released its first album titled 'Kill 'Em All' in 1983 but it is only until their third album, titled 'Master of Puppets' (1986) that the band saw commercial success. The successive album '...And Justice for All', released in 1988 gave Metallica its first Grammy Award nomination. In the span of the band's career, Metallica has released eleven studio albums, four live albums, twelve video albums, one cover album, two extended plays, thirty-seven singles and thirty-nine music videos with nine Grammy Awards won out of the 23 nominations. 

(With inputs from IANS)

 

Entertainment News hollywood news Hollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK