Heavy Metal band 'Metallica' releases first album since 2016 - '72 Seasons'

Pic/ Metallica's Instagram

Heavy metal legends Metallica have released their 12th studio album, and 'Nothing Else Matters'. The new album is titled '72 Seasons'. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield & Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track '72 Seasons' is the heavy metal band's first full length collection of new material since 2016's 'Hardwired... To Self-Destruct'.

The album is available in 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD digital, and in Dolby Atmos. '72 Seasons' has been released under the home label of Metallica - Blackened Recordings which has produced tracks such as 'If Darkness Had a Son', 'Screaming Suicide' and first single 'Lux Aterna'. The band will also embark on their M72 world tour. The tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to centre stage, as well as the I Disappear full-tour pass.

The heavy metal band Metallica was formed in 1981. The band released its first album titled 'Kill 'Em All' in 1983 but it is only until their third album, titled 'Master of Puppets' (1986) that the band saw commercial success. The successive album '...And Justice for All', released in 1988 gave Metallica its first Grammy Award nomination. In the span of the band's career, Metallica has released eleven studio albums, four live albums, twelve video albums, one cover album, two extended plays, thirty-seven singles and thirty-nine music videos with nine Grammy Awards won out of the 23 nominations.

(With inputs from IANS)