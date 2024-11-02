Breaking News
Tom Hanks says his 30s was not a great period of his life, here's why

Updated on: 02 November,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Tom Hanks has played characters of different age groups on screen, however, he never wishes to go back and re-live the time when he was in his 30s

Actor and filmmaker Tom Hanks shared that he would not love to re-live his 30s as it was not a great period of life, according to The Hollywood Reporter.


The veteran actor has played characters of different age groups on screen, however, he never wishes to go back and re-live the time when he was in his 30s.


He mentioned, "The hardest for us was when we were playing 35. That time when your metabolism stops, gravity starts tearing you down, your bones start wearing off. You stand differently."


He added that he is "in better shape now" than when he was in his 30s.

"You know why? Because my kids are grown up, I'm getting decent exercise, and I can eat right," he elaborated on his viewpoint, adding, "You can't do that when you're 35. Life is such a burden!," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright have returned to the big screen together in the much-anticipated film 'Here', directed by Robert Zemeckis.

Premiering at AFI Fest in Los Angeles, the film marks their first collaboration since the iconic 'Forrest Gump' in 1994, and both stars have expressed how effortless it was to slip back into their dynamic.

The film 'Here', based on the graphic novel by Richard McGuire, is a sweeping drama that explores the lives of multiple families over generations, encapsulating the essence of human experiences.

