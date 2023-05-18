Breaking News
March in Vasai to seek justice for Shraddha Walkar, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya joins
Aaditya Thackeray seeks Lokayukta probe into complaint about 'corruption' in BMC
Mumbai reports 24 Covid-19 cases, one death
CBI summons Sameer Wankhede in alleged extortion case
PM Modi will inaugurate Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express virtually on Thursday
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Tom Hanks says AI makes it possible to appear in films after his death

Tom Hanks says AI makes it possible to appear in films after his death

Updated on: 18 May,2023 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for Here, will likely use AI technology for the project

Tom Hanks says AI makes it possible to appear in films after his death

Tom Hanks

Listen to this article
Tom Hanks says AI makes it possible to appear in films after his death
x
00:00

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about how Artificial Intelligence technology could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death. “What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” Hanks said in a podcast. 


He added, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology as I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, but my performances can go on.” Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for Here, will likely use AI technology for the project.



Also Read: Tom Hanks disses Hollywood stars in his novel


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

tom hanks hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK