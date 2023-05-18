Tom Hanks says AI makes it possible to appear in films after his death

Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for Here, will likely use AI technology for the project

Hollywood star Tom Hanks is talking about how Artificial Intelligence technology could potentially make it possible for him to continue appearing in new films even after his death. “What is a bona fide possibility right now, if I wanted to, [is] I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come,” Hanks said in a podcast.

He added, “Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology as I could be hit by a bus tomorrow, but my performances can go on.” Hanks, who has reteamed with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis for Here, will likely use AI technology for the project.

