Vanessa Hudgens was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital in a wheelchair while holding her newborn.

Actor Vanessa Hudgens welcomed her first child with husband Cole Tucker. The ‘High School Musical’ star was spotted leaving a Los Angeles hospital in a wheelchair while holding her newborn. As per reports, the baby was born on Cole’s birthday making it an extra special day.

Hudgens announced she was pregnant with her first child when she walked onto the Oscars red carpet in March with a visible baby bump. She made her bump debut in a long-sleeved black dress with a trail. The 'Spring Breakers' star was co-hosting the Academy Awards' official pre-show with Julianne Hough.

Hudgens married Major League Baseball player Cole Tucker in December 2023 in an intimate ceremony in Mexico after dating for about three years. The couple met in 2020 on a meditation Zoom. Tucker proposed in 2023 in front of the Eiffel Tower and the couple launched into planning their destination wedding.

"I'm not going to call it a celebrity Zoom, but it was a Zoom meditation group that Joe Jonas put together, yes. I did not expect it at all. I don't think if I entered a meditation Zoom, I'd be like, 'This is where I'll meet my person.' I just showed up and I was like, 'Who the f-ck is that?'" she said, reported E! News.

In 2022, Vanessa spoke about her two "very long life-changing relationships" with Zac Efron and Austin Butler. While talking to Nylon, Vanessa said, "The public only sees so much. I've also been through two very long life-changing relationships, and no one really knows what happened except for me. When I write my memoir, it'll be amazing."

Zac and Vanessa dated for four years before splitting up in 2010. She started dating Austin the following year before breaking up in 2020 after nine years together. In November 2018, Hudgens revealed to Women's Health that although she and Butler had been together for a while, she wasn't in any rush to walk down the aisle. At that time she explained, "I want to get married, travel, then have kids - probably in my late 30s, Everyone's clock is different."

