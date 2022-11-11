×
How JLo-Ben reunited

After breaking up with Ana de Armas in late 2020, Affleck wrote an email to Lopez in February 2021 to tell her how he spoke highly about her in an interview

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck


Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in July this year, recently revealed how they got back together. Asserting that they weren’t trying to go out in public, she said, “I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.” 


After breaking up with Ana de Armas in late 2020, Affleck wrote an email to Lopez in February 2021 to tell her how he spoke highly about her in an interview. Soon, they got talking often and even started hanging out together. After a year of dating, he proposed to her in April 2022 and they got married in Las Vegas in July. Later, in August, they had another ceremony at his Georgia estate.


