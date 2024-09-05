Hugh Jackman took to social media to thank his team for helping him look the way he did in the recently released film 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. He also spoke about the climax

Hugh Jackman impressed all with his physique as he made a comeback as Wolverine for the Shawn Levy directorial 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. Over a month after the successful run of the movie that also saw Ryan Reynolds as 'Deadpool', Jackman took to social media to share a nearly four-minute voice note to express his appreciation to his eight-member personal team who heled him get ready for the film and look the way he did in the film. He also praised Shawn Levy ad Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman on his diet

Jackman began the audio note in his soothing voice by saying, "I’ve had a lot of people who talk to me and ask me questions about how I got into shape, “What I did, what I ate, how I trained, how hard is it at your age? Just wanted to take a second and say, yeah I had to turn up, I had to do those deadlifts, I had to eat those meals but I had an incredible team who helped me. There’s no hope in hell I would have gotten there without them. When I say team, I'm going to mention like eight people."

"First I mainly want to mention Beth Lewis, who's been my trainer for five years now, and has trained me for doing an arena show, for doing a Broadway musical, and for doing this," he said.

"I am in better shape, and when I say shape, what I mean is physical health. My knees, my shoulders, which have bothered me for years, are gone. She's helped me get through this, get the results I needed, but feeling fantastic. She never makes me overwork. She made me realize that I had been overworking in the past. She always was present, thoughtful, kind, and then when it was time to push me, she could push me. Beth, you really were the quarterback for this whole thing, and I am beyond grateful that I have you supporting me on these journeys that I am on. And there was a period when I was in London, where my friend Michael Ryan came in to train me for about a month. Beth had to go back and we were on hiatus because of the strike."

He further praised Michael. "Mike and I have been training together since I was 21. So that was just awesome. And then, I want to talk about the people who helped me eat right. Because for a year, I didn't have to think about what I was cooking. I just had someone counting up my macros. For a year and a half, I had someone preparing me meals, which made it so much easier."

The lubes for Hugh joke

Jackman also spoke about his make-up artist who ensured he looked perfect in every frame. "Then there was Whitney, my makeup artist, who was called in to put on some kind of oil to make my skin glisten. You would hear Shawn Levy yell out, 'fresh lube on Hugh', and everyone would sort of cringe a little bit. Not cringe, laugh."

The climax scene

"While I'm at it, Ryan and Shawn, and I'm saying this as producers, as directors, who are like, constantly like, tell me the date you want it, when we're doing that power room scene with your shirt off, what date is it?" said Jackman recalling the climax scene which sees him flaunt his tones body in close up shots.

"On the day, because I was grumpy, I was not having water the night before, I was eating tilapia and beans for days. And how to make that day work best for me. Everyone on set was just making it easy. So if you're still listening, thank you. But it's really important to me that I acknowledge those people who have spent a lifetime doing what they do. I mean, they're at the top of their game. They're the best in the world and I feel so privileged to have them in my corner and I would not have achieved that result without them. So thanks." he concluded.