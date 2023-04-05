Watch: Hugh Jackman reveals he has undergone two biopsies to test for skin cancer

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram feed and talked about the two biopsies that he has gotten done to test for skin cancer. The actor posted a video, explaining at length, his skin condition and how it could or could not be Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) and how it is one of the least dangerous forms of skin cancer

Pic/ Hugh Jackman's Instagram

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram feed and talked about the two biopsies that he has gotten done to test for skin cancer. The actor posted a video, explaining at length, his skin condition and how it could or could not be Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC) and how it is one of the least dangerous forms of skin cancer.

Hugh posted a video with a bandage on his nose and said, "Hey guys, so I just wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor doctor Iron who's awesome and she just saw the little things could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion. She doesn't know. I'll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know I'll let you know."

He added, "Just to remind you basal cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all. However if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming. For those of us here in the northern hemisphere, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan, trust me, trust me, trust me this is all the stuff that happened 25 years ago it's coming out now."

He concluded, "Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there. Alright, please be safe."

In the caption, Jackman wrote, "I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy."

Hugh had his first skin cancer removed back in 2013 and had at least six procedures since then.