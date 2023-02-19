Breaking News
Hugh Jackman says Australia will ultimately become a Republic as "natural part of evolution"

Updated on: 19 February,2023 11:45 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The 'X Men' actor further told the BBC he remembers being a child celebrating royal events such as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer

Hugh Jackman. Pic/AFP


Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has shared a prediction regarding his home country Australia, stating that it will break from the British Royal Family and become a Republic, reported Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet.


According to the outlet, Jackman, whose parents are both British by birth, told the BBC this weekend that such a move would be "inevitable" and a "natural part of evolution."



The 'X Men' actor further told the BBC he remembers being a child celebrating royal events such as the 1981 wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer.


"We had Champagne... there was no bunting at our house but if my dad could have found it there would have been," he said, reported Deadline.

Jackman continued by saying that he had "no ill will" to any members of the British Royal Family, adding that he had met the late Queen Elizabeth on several occasions as well her son, now King Charles.

As per Deadline, speaking of them, he said, "I see and feel a real genuine desire to be of service to the public."

