Queen Elizabeth II's family tree: Highlighting line of succession

Updated on: 09 September,2022 01:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Anagha Sawant | anagha.sawant@mid-day.com

Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland

Queen Elizabeth II's family tree: Highlighting line of succession

Pic/AFP


Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96. Below is the British royal family tree, highlighting the line of succession.


As Prince Charles becomes king, the order of succession for Britain's monarchy is as follows:


1. Prince William, the eldest son of Charles and the late Princess Diana. He is married to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. Their three children follow him in the line of succession.
2. Prince George of Cambridge, born in July 2013.
3. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, born in May 2015.
4. Prince Louis of Cambridge, born in April 2018.
5. Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles and Diana.
6. Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, born to Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in May 2019.
7. Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, born in June 2021.
8. Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's second-eldest son.
9. Princess Beatrice, elder daughter of Andrew and his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.
10. Sienna Elizabeth, daughter of Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, born in September 2021.
11. Princess Eugenie, Andrew and Ferguson's younger daughter.
12. August Brooksbank, born to Eugenie and James Brooksbank in February 2021.
13. Prince Edward, the queen and Philip's youngest child.
14. James, Viscount Severn, the younger child of Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.
15. Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, Edward and Sophie's daughter.

Profile of King Charles III, former Prince of Wales, who became king immediately after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. (Pic/AFP)

(with inputs from AFP and AP)

Will King Charles III face challenges to follow Queen Elizabeth II`s footsteps?

