'I don't know if it's toxic or not': Adam Scott on what annoys his wife Naomi Scott

Adam Scott with wife Naomi. Pic/AFP

Actor Adam Scott, who is best known for his role as Ben Wyatt in the sitcom 'Parks and Recreation,' opened up on his favourite household chore that annoys his wife, Naomi Scott.

"You know, something that is a habit of mine, and I don't know if it's toxic or not. My wife has started losing patience with me is that I love doing laundry," he said on the red carpet of Severance's For Your Consideration event, reported People.

"I love it and I'll do it at all times of the day. Like if I can't get to sleep, I'll look for laundry to do and I'll do it. I love putting it in and measuring the soap and waiting and then putting it in," said Scott, adding, "I love it. So is that toxic?"

Scott added he hasn't always been this way. "It's not something I've always loved," he shared. "I kind of discovered, in turning into a grown up, that I love the process of doing laundry. [My family] find it annoying, honestly."

The Big Little Lies star met his wife, producer Naomi Scott in 1998 and the pair tied the knot in 2005. They've since welcomed two kids together -- son Graham and daughter Frankie -- and formed the production company together, Gettin' Rad Productions, as per the outlet.

The actor also opened up about 'Severance' season 2.

"I feel great," he said, reflecting on the season finale's reception. "It is nice to be able to talk about it because we've been sitting on all these big crazy secrets for years, but it's also great to see the reaction because you really just never know how people are gonna react until it's out there in the world."

The sci-fi thriller series stars Scott as "Mark S.," an employee of the powerful and mysterious company Lumon who splits his personality in half in order to forget who he is outside of work -- and vice versa -- as a way to cope with the death of his wife, reported People.

"Mark finds himself at the center of an unravelling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work... and of himself," as per the official synopsis.

"We were freaked out that people wouldn't like it or that they just wouldn't think it's as good as season 1, or you'd never know," he said of season 2, adding, "And so we were scared that people wouldn't watch as much in the numbers that they did season 1, so it's great to see it out in the world and people reacting well to it," reported People.

'Severance' streams on Apple TV+.

