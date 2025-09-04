Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about why she has never attended the star-studded Met Gala, saying she gets nervous. She added that she is "a 'jeans and flip-flops and tank top' kind of girl"

Jennifer Aniston reveals the reason why she never attended the Met Gala: 'I get nervous'

Aniston, who has been quite a staple at the Oscars, Emmys, and the Golden Globes, never accepted the invitation for one of the biggest fashion events. In a recent interview, the 'We're the Millers' star shared that the feeling of attending the Met Gala makes her feel overwhelmed.

Jennifer Aniston, known for her celebrated acting career and simple yet impactful fashion sense, has revealed why she has never attended the Met Gala.

"It's the getting ready, the putting on the dress. I'm a 'jeans and flip-flops and tank top' kind of girl. I love dressing up too, but for me it's a mental game of...' Let's get dressed up, put on a fancy dress, makeup, get your hair all 'purdy' and go sit in a big room with your peers.' Everyone's there to celebrate each other and have some fun, but I get nervous," she said, as quoted by Page Six.

During the conversation, Aniston further confessed that she has had a complicated relationship with red carpets and called out those who criticise the attendees.

"Some people find it like a sport where they build you up and then they love to tear you down. What's the reason why people do it? Who knows? But I just try as best I can because it doesn't do you any good," she shared.

Notably, the 'Friends' actor is not the only Hollywood celebrity to have never attended the Met Gala.

The likes of Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Mariah Carey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Ryan Gosling, Meryl Streep, and Adele, among others, are yet to ascend the famous steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

This year, the 2025 Met Gala took place on May 5, celebrating the theme of 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'

On the work front, Jennifer Aniston is set to reprise her award-winning role as Alex Levy in 'The Morning Show,' with the fourth season premiering on September 17. She also has 'Horrible Bosses 3' in the pipeline.

