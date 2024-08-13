Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > I have never felt freer than playing Wolverine Jackman

I have never felt freer than playing Wolverine: Jackman

Updated on: 13 August,2024 07:29 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies

Actor Hugh Jackman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his latest superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine, has opened up on what he loves about playing Wolverine

I have never felt freer than playing Wolverine: Jackman

A still from Deadpool & Wolverine

I have never felt freer than playing Wolverine: Jackman
Actor Hugh Jackman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his latest superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine, has opened up on what he loves about playing Wolverine.


Jackman said that what intrigues him about the character is the human part of him, which he finds more appealing than the claws or the healing power. Jackman also said that to him, playing Wolverine is like therapy. “One of my best friends told me, ‘Do you have a reservoir of rage in there? That is terrifying’. But [playing Wolverine] is the best therapy ever. You said it about Deadpool, I feel the same. I never feel more free than playing Wolverine,” he said.



He further mentioned, “In many ways, on the surface, [he is] different from me and yet there are so many parts of him that I love. There are parts of him that I’m thrilled about and I’m not, but I love living in that character.”


The actor feels that both Deadpool and Wolverine are in a shame spiral, but they handle it very differently. “I find the human part of him more interesting than even the claws or the healing ability because that’s where the rage comes from”, he explained.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and is the third instalment to Deadpool (2016) and Deadpool 2 (2018). The film, directed by Shawn Levy, also stars Ryan Reynolds, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, and Matthew Macfadyen. 

