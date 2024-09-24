Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > I married my polar opposite Kristen Bell

I married my polar opposite: Kristen Bell

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:17 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Kristen Bell, 44, has been married to the 49-year-old podcaster Dax Shepard for more than a decade now.

I married my polar opposite: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell with husband Dax Shepard. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
I married my polar opposite: Kristen Bell
x
00:00

Hollywood star Kristen Bell said that husband Dax Shepard is her “polar opposite” but their differences keep them “stimulated”. The actor, 44, has been married to the 49-year-old podcaster for more than a decade now. The Good Place actor, who has daughters Lincoln and Delta Shepard, told in an interview, “I married my polar opposite. We are the antithesis of each other. We argue about absolutely everything, but there is a foundational trust that we’ve built that keeps us together and we are quite stimulated by one another’s opinions. Being with someone who you are unlike, or you don’t have a ton of similarities with, it forces you to grow,” added Bell.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

kristen bell hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK