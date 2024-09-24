I married my polar opposite: Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, 44, has been married to the 49-year-old podcaster Dax Shepard for more than a decade now.

Hollywood star Kristen Bell said that husband Dax Shepard is her “polar opposite” but their differences keep them “stimulated”. The actor, 44, has been married to the 49-year-old podcaster for more than a decade now. The Good Place actor, who has daughters Lincoln and Delta Shepard, told in an interview, “I married my polar opposite. We are the antithesis of each other. We argue about absolutely everything, but there is a foundational trust that we’ve built that keeps us together and we are quite stimulated by one another’s opinions. Being with someone who you are unlike, or you don’t have a ton of similarities with, it forces you to grow,” added Bell.

