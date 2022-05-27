Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > 'I was immensely flattered and excited'

'I was immensely flattered and excited'

Updated on: 27 May,2022 07:15 AM IST  |  Washington
Connelly on being roped in for Top Gun: Maverick and meeting Tom Cruise

‘I was immensely flattered and excited’

Jennifer Connelly. Pic/AFP


Actor Jennifer Connelly says she had nostalgic memories of watching Tom Cruise in the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, but she never thought she would be invited to be a part of the iconic film’s sequel.

Top Gun: Maverick brings back Cruise as the US aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell and also features Connelly among the new set of characters. Recalling her memories of watching the original film, Connelly said what stayed with her were the scenes of F-14 fighter jets flying in the desert and Cruise in his uniform. “The flying blew me away in Top Gun. Another thing that stood out was just Tom Cruise in that jacket and on the motorcycle. It was iconic,” the 51-year-old actor said in an interview.




A still from Top Gun: MaverickA still from Top Gun: Maverick


