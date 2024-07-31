Breaking News
I was so depressed back then: Gomez on her ‘It Girl’ era

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:28 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Blanco celebrated her 32nd birthday by buying her a jewel-encrusted necklace in the shape of his first initial made by a 14-karat gold, diamond-studded piece

Singer-actor Selena Gomez opened up about the time in her life when she was being photographed by paparazzi and dating American popstar Justin Bieber.


Gomez, who is happily settled with her music producer beau Benny Blanco, spoke about how she had the blues at the time in a reaction to throwback footage of herself posted on social media showing her getting pictured and posing with a fan.



A clip was set to her ex Bieber’s song Company, with a caption reading, “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny [when] she was in her ‘It Girl’ era.”


Text over the video also said Gomez’s former self “would never date Benny Blanco.” Hitting back at the claim, she said: “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then LOL.” Gomez dated Bieber on and off for eight years. A few months after she and the Baby hitmaker split in 2018, he married Hailey Bieber, 27, with whom he is expecting his first child.

Gomez had earlier told how she loves the way Blanco treats her. “He has treated me better than any human being on this planet.” She added that she is not “fazed” when her critics say “the most hurtful things.”

Blanco celebrated her 32nd birthday by buying her a jewel-encrusted necklace in the shape of his first initial made by a 14-karat gold, diamond-studded piece.

