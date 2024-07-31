Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > I will always protect you Selena Gomez posts pics with younger sister

Updated on: 31 July,2024 10:55 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has shared throwback pictures with her baby sister Gracie Teefey, saying that she will always protect her

Selena Gomez

Actress-singer Selena Gomez has shared throwback pictures with her baby sister Gracie Teefey, saying that she will always protect her. 


Gomez took to Instagram to share throwback images with her sibling. 



In the first couple of photos, Gomez is seen flaunting blonde hair embraced by Gracie as a young child. The siblings sat together on the floor in what appeared to be a dressing room.


“There’s nothing like a little sister and the bond you have,” Gomez wrote in the caption.

“I will forever protect you, help guide you, and love you through every single moment in life baby girl," she added.

In some other images, Gomez is seen smiling as she looks down at Gracie hugging her leg while standing together in the same room, people.com reported.

Gracie is the daughter of Mandy Teefey and Gomez’s stepfather Brian Teefey. The siblings remain close despite the 20-year age gap, and Gomez regularly shares loving messages for Gracie on social media.

In other news, Gomez recently opened up about her feelings about the time in her life when she was photographed by the paparazzi and was dating American popstar Justin Bieber.

A clip of Bieber’s song ‘Company’ was shared with the caption: “I know and so do you that at the time she would never have gotten engaged to Benny (Blanco) (when) she was in her IT GIRL era."

The text over the video also said Gomez’s former self “would never date Benny Blanco".

Hitting back at the claim, she said: “Kinda makes me laugh because I was so depressed back then lol.”

