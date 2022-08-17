Idris Elba walks out of James Bond race?

With Elba out of the running, Henry Cavill and Rege-Jean Page are reportedly in contention

Idris Elba

Hollywood star Idris Elba is reported to have walked away from talks to be the next James Bond after being named favourite to replace Daniel Craig. Elba is instead reportedly set to pursue “his own film franchise,” and has apparently suggested other suitable 007s to producer Barbara Broccoli.

A source told The Sun, “Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself. However, he’s put forward names to play 007. He’s ‘informally’ in the decision-making process as he’s been in talks with producers for so long.”

Craig, 54, quit after his fifth Bond outing in last year’s No Time to Die, with Broccoli later saying Elba was in her plans to take over as the spy, hailing him “a magnificent actor”. With Elba out of the running, Henry Cavill and Rege-Jean Page are reportedly in contention. They are still front-runners despite a film insider earlier this month saying the new Bond must be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10 inches.

