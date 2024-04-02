iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Read on to find the complete list of winners from the magical night of music

Pic Courtesy/IMDB

Listen to this article iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Taylor Swift sweeps the night with 5 awards, BTS Jungkook wins 'K-pop Artist of the Year' x 00:00

The iHeartRadio Music Awards happened on Monday, April 1st, and Taylor Swift was a big winner, taking home five awards. She snagged titles like Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Best Lyrics for her song 'Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version).' Also, BTS member Jungkook won two awards for K-pop Artist of the Year and Best Music Video. Another BTS member, V, scored Favorite Debut Album for his album, 'Layover.'

Another BTS member, J-Hope, clinched the Favorite On-Screen award for his album, 'j-hope IN THE BOX.' Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus snagged the Pop Song of the Year award for 'Flowers,' and Rema & Selena Gomez scored the Best Collaboration Award for 'Calm Down.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award, while Cher took home the Icon Award.

You can find the full list of winners below:

Innovator Award: Beyoncé

Icon Award: Cher

Landmark Award: Green Day

Song of the Year: 'Kill Bill' – SZA

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic

Best Collaboration: 'Calm Down'- Rema & Selena Gomez

Best New Artist (Pop): Jelly Roll

Pop Song of the Year (New for 2024): 'Flowers'- Miley Cyrus

Pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024): Taylor Swift

Pop Album of the Year: GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo

Country Song of the Year: 'Heart Like A Truck' – Lainey Wilson

Country Album of the Year: One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen

Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country): Jelly Roll

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'All My Life'- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): Ice Spice

R&B Song of the Year: 'Snooze'- SZA

R&B Album of the Year: SOS – SZA

R&B Artist of the Year: SZA

Best New Artist (R&B): Victoria Monét

Best African Music Artist: Burna Boy

Alternative Song of the Year: 'One More Time'- Blink-182

Alternative Album of the Year: The Record – boygenius

Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy

Best New Artist (Alt and Rock): Noah Kahan

Rock Song of the Year: 'Lost' – Linkin Park

Rock Album of the Year: 72 Seasons – Metallica

Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters

Dance Song of the Year: 'Strangers' – Kenya Grace

Dance Artist of the Year: Tiësto

Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year: 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53'- Shakira and Bizarrap

Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G

Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year: Karol G

Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban): Young Miko

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'Ella Baila Sola' – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Genesis – Peso Pluma

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican): Peso Pluma

K-pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024): Jung Kook

K-pop Song of the Year (New for 2024): 'Cupid (Twin Version)'- FIFTY FIFTY

K-pop Album of the Year: 5 Star – Stray Kids – WINNER

Best New Artist (K-pop) (New for 2024): NewJeans

Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff

Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category: 'Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)'- Taylor Swift

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category: 'Seven'- Jung Kook ft. Latto

Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category: BTS Army

Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category: Gracie Abrams

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category: Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson

Favorite On-Screen (New for 2024): *Socially Voted Category: 'j-hope IN THE BOX'

TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category: 'Cruel Summer'- Taylor Swift

Salman Khan Backs Out Of 'The Bull'? | Alia Praises Bebo's 'Crew' | Malaika, Arjun Celebrate Easter

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category: Taylor Swift