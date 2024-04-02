iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Read on to find the complete list of winners from the magical night of music
The iHeartRadio Music Awards happened on Monday, April 1st, and Taylor Swift was a big winner, taking home five awards. She snagged titles like Artist of the Year, Pop Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, and Best Lyrics for her song 'Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version).' Also, BTS member Jungkook won two awards for K-pop Artist of the Year and Best Music Video. Another BTS member, V, scored Favorite Debut Album for his album, 'Layover.'
Another BTS member, J-Hope, clinched the Favorite On-Screen award for his album, 'j-hope IN THE BOX.' Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus snagged the Pop Song of the Year award for 'Flowers,' and Rema & Selena Gomez scored the Best Collaboration Award for 'Calm Down.'
Beyoncé was honored with the Innovator Award, while Cher took home the Icon Award.
You can find the full list of winners below:
Innovator Award: Beyoncé
Icon Award: Cher
Landmark Award: Green Day
Song of the Year: 'Kill Bill' – SZA
Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift
Duo/Group of the Year: OneRepublic
Best Collaboration: 'Calm Down'- Rema & Selena Gomez
Best New Artist (Pop): Jelly Roll
Pop Song of the Year (New for 2024): 'Flowers'- Miley Cyrus
Pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024): Taylor Swift
Pop Album of the Year: GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
Country Song of the Year: 'Heart Like A Truck' – Lainey Wilson
Country Album of the Year: One Thing At A Time – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year: Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country): Jelly Roll
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: 'All My Life'- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
Hip-Hop Album of the Year: Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop): Ice Spice
R&B Song of the Year: 'Snooze'- SZA
R&B Album of the Year: SOS – SZA
R&B Artist of the Year: SZA
Best New Artist (R&B): Victoria Monét
Best African Music Artist: Burna Boy
Alternative Song of the Year: 'One More Time'- Blink-182
Alternative Album of the Year: The Record – boygenius
Alternative Artist of the Year: Fall Out Boy
Best New Artist (Alt and Rock): Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year: 'Lost' – Linkin Park
Rock Album of the Year: 72 Seasons – Metallica
Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
Dance Song of the Year: 'Strangers' – Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year: Tiësto
Latin Pop / Urban Song of the Year: 'Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53'- Shakira and Bizarrap
Latin Pop / Urban Album of the Year: MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G
Latin Pop / Urban Artist of the Year: Karol G
Best New Artist (Latin Pop / Urban): Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: 'Ella Baila Sola' – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Genesis – Peso Pluma
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican): Peso Pluma
K-pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024): Jung Kook
K-pop Song of the Year (New for 2024): 'Cupid (Twin Version)'- FIFTY FIFTY
K-pop Album of the Year: 5 Star – Stray Kids – WINNER
Best New Artist (K-pop) (New for 2024): NewJeans
Producer of the Year: Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year: Ashley Gorley
Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category: 'Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)'- Taylor Swift
Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category: 'Seven'- Jung Kook ft. Latto
Best Fan Army: *Socially Voted Category: BTS Army
Social Star Award: *Socially Voted Category: Gracie Abrams
Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category: Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson
Favorite On-Screen (New for 2024): *Socially Voted Category: 'j-hope IN THE BOX'
TikTok Bop of the Year: *Socially Voted Category: 'Cruel Summer'- Taylor Swift
Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category: Taylor Swift