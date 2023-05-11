Imagine Dragons supports writer's strike

Lead singer Dan Reynolds and guitarist Wayne Sermon offer entertainment to protesters outside Netflix HQ

Pic/AFP

In solidarity with the Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike, the pop rock band Imagine Dragons’s lead singer Dan Reynolds and guitarist Wayne Sermon offered free entertainment outside Netflix’s headquarters in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, May 9, the two musicians were spotted at the picket line. Equipped with guitar, speakers and microphones, they delivered some of their band’s hit songs, including Radioactive and Whatever it takes, from a bench on the sidewalk.

Throughout Reynolds and Sermon’s performance, members of the WGA surrounded the duo. After the impromptu gig, Reynolds was asked about the reason behind his and Sermon’s support for the writers’ strike. In response, he said that the writers deserve to earn greater pay for creating and driving so much entertainment in Hollywood.

The two Imagine Dragons members were not the only ones who have publicly supported the strike. Jennifer Coolidge voiced her support when delivering her acceptance speech after winning the Most Frightened Performance at MTV Movie and TV Awards. “Almost all great comedy starts with great writers. I just think as a proud member of SAG, I stand here before you tonight side-by-side with my sisters and brothers from the WGA that are fighting right now, fighting for the rights of artistes everywhere,” Coolidge reminded.

Showing solidarity, rapper Snoop Dogg said, “[Artistes] need to figure it out the same way the writers are figuring it out. The writers are striking because [of] streaming [platforms], they can’t get paid. Because when it’s on the platform, it’s not like in the box office.”

The strike took place after the WGA’s contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers ended. Since May 2, as many as 11,500 screenwriter members refused to work since studios failed to agree on a new three-year deal. They also seek pay raises and other benefits.

