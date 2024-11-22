Breaking News
Entertainment News > Hollywood News

Ever heard of 'Husband jacket kind of morning'? Priyanka Chopra drops a glimpse

Updated on: 22 November,2024 04:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

The 'Citadel' actor wore her husband Nick Jonas's black jacket and posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Story

Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Pic/AFP

Actor Priyanka Chopra, on Thursday shared a glimpse to her fans of her 'Husband jacket kind of morning'.


The 'Citadel' actor wore her husband Nick Jonas's black jacket and posted a mirror selfie on Instagram Story.


She wrote, "A husband jacket kind of morning."


Priyanka is currently shooting for her series 'Citadel 2'. He has been keeping fans updated on her busy schedule through her Instagram Stories from the sets.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

