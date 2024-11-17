Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her series 'Citadel 2', has been keeping fans updated on her busy schedule through her Instagram Stories

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek of 'Citadel 2' shoot on Instagram x 00:00

Priyanka Chopra has proved yet again that she's a master of balancing work and personal life. The actress has got back to shoot after celebrating Diwali and Halloween.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress, who is currently shooting for her series 'Citadel 2', has been keeping fans updated on her busy schedule through her Instagram Stories.

The actress on Saturday gave fans a sneak peek into her "working Saturday" with a video from the 'Citadel 2' set.

She also posted a selfie from her car, as she looked stylish in a black jacket. With her hair tied back and minimal makeup, she looked fresh yet fierce as she wrapped up another demanding day on set.

On the professional front, Priyanka, who is currently busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever