Priyanka Chopra shares sneak peek of Citadel 2 shoot on Instagram

17 November,2024
Priyanka Chopra, who is currently shooting for her series 'Citadel 2', has been keeping fans updated on her busy schedule through her Instagram Stories

Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Priyanka Chopra has proved yet again that she's a master of balancing work and personal life. The actress has got back to shoot after celebrating Diwali and Halloween.


The actress, who is currently shooting for her series 'Citadel 2', has been keeping fans updated on her busy schedule through her Instagram Stories.


The actress on Saturday gave fans a sneak peek into her "working Saturday" with a video from the 'Citadel 2' set.


She also posted a selfie from her car, as she looked stylish in a black jacket. With her hair tied back and minimal makeup, she looked fresh yet fierce as she wrapped up another demanding day on set.

On the professional front, Priyanka, who is currently busy filming the next season of her series 'Citadel' also has other exciting projects lined up, including 'Heads of State' alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, as well as a role as a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in 'The Bluff'.

