In the Land of Saints and Sinners movie review

In the Land of Saints and Sinners movie review

Film: In the Land of Saints and Sinners

Cast: Liam Neeson, Kerry Condon, Ciarán Hinds, Jack Gleeson, Colm Meaney, Sarah Greene, Desmond Eastwood, Conor MacNeill

Director: Robert Lorenz

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 106 min.

Set in the ‘70s, in Donegal, a part of troubled Northern Ireland, we see three types of killers here. Doireann (Kerry Condon) and her cadre are fighting for an independent Ireland and have that as a reason to behave as they do. Finbar (Liam Neeson) is apolitical, an assassin for hire willing to kill anyone, as long as he is paid. Once he renounces the profession, he becomes a conscience keeper of sorts. And the third one is Kevin (Jack Gleeson) who has become a hitman because he likes what he is doing and is good at it.

This is one of Liam Neeson’s better movies in the latter half of his career. It’s not as generic and a little more subtle and nuanced than what we’ve seen of late from him. The setting is what gives this film its depth. Set during early days of The Troubles, the darkest period of recent Irish history, Neeson may not be a recognisable hero because he is playing an amoral assassin who eventually seeks absolution by avenging the abuse of a girl child only to find bloodshed forestalling his penance. In the film, Finbar has been supposedly killing people as a career since around the end of World War II, with Robert (Colm Meaney) setting him up with the contracts.

The film opens in 1974, Belfast, in which we see IRA terrorist Doireann McCann and her confederates plant a car bomb outside a pub that kills two children and their mother (unsuspecting bystanders) along with many others. The group of four seek a hideout in the coastal town of Glencolmcille, where Doireann’s sister-in-law lives. Finbar Murphy and Kevin also reside there. Finbar, in fact, has just decided to call it quits in pursuit of a quiet life as a potential gardener. Doireann’s brother, Curtis June (Desmond Eastwood) interferes with that decision with his abusive ways. So Finbar comes out from retirement blues to put him away for good and Doireann, wants to avenge that. So the stage is set for a showdown in another pub.

Director Robert Lorenz does well to make the placid look becoming. There’s an underpinning of suspense in the manner in which the narrative plays out. The sense of impending doom, hints of political, moral, and, other concerns lend a sense of heft that may eventually be belied. The issue about the little girl may seem manipulative but given the atmosphere of distrust and hatred during those times, it’s hard to question Finbar’s decision of going for broke. After all, he knows no better and being an assassin is what he does best.

While The Troubles form the backdrop for this setting, we don’t get much information about that time - other than Doireann’s reason for staying back and avenging her brother’s murder even though she and her confederates are at risk after having been exposed. The screenplay by Mark Michael McNally and Terry Loane is fairly gritty and Neeson seems a lot more involved in this seemingly straightforward thriller aiming for a climactic standoff. This may not be an excellent film but it certainly is a good solid thriller accentuated by able performances.