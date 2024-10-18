The Apprentice’s India release pushed after filmmaker Ali Abbasi refuses to comply with CBFC’s cuts, which include removing nudity and reducing non-consensual sex scene

A still from The Apprentice

Listen to this article India release of The Apprentice delayed after Ali Abbasi rejects CBFC’s demands to cut sensitive scenes x 00:00

First Monkey Man, then Punjab ’95, and Emergency—in each instance, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has pulled out its scissors, much to the dismay of the concerned filmmakers. Now, another movie has been subjected to the CBFC’s snip-happy attitude. Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, which was scheduled to hit Indian theatres today, has been postponed. It is heard that the filmmaker, known for his uncompromising stance on creative integrity, has refused to comply with the censor board’s recommended cuts.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Sebastian Stan playing Donald Trump and Jeremy Strong, his lawyer Roy Cohn, the biopic chronicles the former US President’s early years as a real-estate mogul. It opened in US cinemas on October 17, while its India release hangs in the balance. So, which scenes in the biopic are in contention? A source from the CBFC shared the details, stating that the suggested snips make it a 122.42-minute affair. “The cuts weren’t drastic. The CBFC requested for the deletion of nude scenes wherever they appear in the film. This was more than a minute-long content. What upset the director was the CBFC’s request that the scene, which depicts Trump having non-consensual sex with [then] wife Ivana Trump, be reduced by 75 per cent. The board members also asked the studio to provide the source from where this information has been obtained. Abbasi and the studio countered that the scene has been put for a reason and not with the objective of titillation. The filmmaker, through his representatives, made it known that reducing the sequence takes away its impact altogether. The word ‘Negro’ was also instructed to be dropped, while the standard disclaimers in drinking and smoking scenes were asked to be added.” Examining officer Govind Mishra had presided over the CBFC viewing.

Ali Abbasi

PVR Inox Pictures has partnered with the makers to bring The Apprentice to India. A source from the studio revealed that the film now stands indefinitely pushed. “Making cuts to the film is something Abbasi ethically stands against. We thought we could probably negotiate and release it a little later, but there is no scope for it. He believes that these cuts would diminish the impact of his work. He would rather halt the India release than agree to them,” said a source.

mid-day texted Abbasi, who did not respond till press time.