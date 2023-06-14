'Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny' star Harrisson Ford believes in preserving realism in action sequences

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor Harrison Ford believes going over-the-top in action sequences takes it away from reality

Harrison Ford showcases his fearless spirit in the upcoming film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. This time, the actor takes on a stunt involving a fleet of rickshaws. Directed by James Mangold, the latest instalment of the Indiana Jones franchise claims to deliver an exhilarating adventure like never before.

One scene that particularly stands out is when Ford’s Indiana Jones races through the bustling streets of a city, pursued by a relentless enemy. The sequence culminates with Indy and his companions plummeting down a set of steep stairs, with the rickshaws stopping at the bottom, leaving its occupants shaken, but still alive. Mangold reveals that the majority of the human action in the film is genuine, showcasing the dedication of the entire production team. Ford himself believes in maintaining realism in action sequences. He says, “I think it’s important to maintain a human scale to action. Too much of something is [not good]. When you are able to keep it to a physical reality with some embellishments, that feels real and more visceral for the audience.” Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to hit theatres across India on June 29.

