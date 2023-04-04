Breaking News
Lalbaug murder case: ‘Injury marks all over body, signs of strangulation’
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases rising, screening ordered, but no test kits
Patra Chawl scam case: ED attaches Goa plots of developers
Mumbai Crime: Sextortionists dupe 80-year-old broker of almost Rs 8L; 3 booked
Mumbai: FIR filed against 15 after vessel enters prohibited area
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny to have world premiere at 2023 Cannes film festival

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to have world premiere at 2023 Cannes film festival

Updated on: 04 April,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The film is all set to premiere on May 20 at the prestigious Grand theatre Lumiere in France

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to have world premiere at 2023 Cannes film festival

Indiana Jones Instagram


Hollywood film 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' will be having its world premiere at the 2023 Cannes film festival, the organizers have confirmed.


According to Deadline, a US-based media company, Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, Mads Mikkelsen, and director James Mangold will tread the red carpet to a John Williams soundtrack, the festival has said.



The film is all set to premiere on May 20 at the prestigious Grand Theatre Lumiere in France.


Director James Mangold said, 'In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film Heavy, as part of Director's Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!' reported Deadline.

The film is all set to premiere on May 20 at the prestigious Grand Theatre Lumiere in France.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson, Robert Downey Jr to lead new movie by Adam McKay

'Dial of Destiny' once again stars Harrison Ford as Jones, with Phoebe Waller-Bridge joining the franchise as the archaeologist's goddaughter. Filmmaker James Mangold directed the feature, which centres on 70-year-old Indiana Jones. (Ford is 80 in real life.)

Ford previously starred in four Steven Spielberg-directed features: Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981), Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989) and Crystal Skull (2008).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

indiana jones Cannes hollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK