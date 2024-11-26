International Emmy Awards 2024: The show hosted by Vir Das had only one nomination from India, The Night Manager created by Sandeep Modi. The show was nominated in the Best Drama series category

The Night Manager

The 52nd International Emmy Awards was hosted in New York on the eve of November 25. The show was hosted by Indian stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das who also won an Emmy last year for his stand-up special. This year, there was only one nomination for India. Sandeep Modi created The Night Manager starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala was nominated in the Best Drama series category. The show was competing with three other nominees — the French show Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God), the Australian show The Newsreader–Season 2, and Argentina’s Iosi, El Espia Arrepentido Season 2 (Yosi, the Regretful Spy). Les Gouttes de Dieu was announced as the winner.

'The Night Manager' is a 1993 novel by British author John Le Carre, who passed away in December 2020. The series is an official Hindi adaptation of John le Carre's novel 'The Night Manager', produced by The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia. The story revolves around the night manager of a luxury hotel, a former soldier, who is recruited by a government espionage organization, to infiltrate the inner circle of an arms dealer. The 'Night Manager' Indian version shows Shaan Sengupta, played by Roy Kapur, a night manager at a Dhaka hotel who gets embroiled in the world of international arms dealer Shailendra (Anil Kapoor) after he witnesses a brutal crime.

Here is the full list of International Emmy Awards winners-

Arts Programming Award - Pianoforte

Best Performance by an Actress Award - Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, in Hunger

Non-Scripted Entertainment Award -Restaurant Misverstand - Season 2 (The Restaurant That Makes Mistakes)

Sports Documentary Award - Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story

Short-Form Series Award- Punt de no retorn (Point of no return)

Kids: Live-Action Award - En af Drengene (One of the Boys)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment Award - La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life Of Your Mind)

Kids: Animation Award- Tabby McTat

TV Movie/Mini-Series Award - Liebes Kind [Dear Child]

Comedy Award - División Palermo

Best Performance by an Actor Award - Timothy Spall in The Sixth Commandment

Telenovela Award - La Promesa (The Vow)

Documentary Award - Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story

Drama Series Award- “Les Gouttes de Dieu [Drops of God]